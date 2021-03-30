Franklin County TDC looking for artifacts to place in maritime heritage museum

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Preserving the history of a town is most important for the future.

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council wants to preserve its maritime history in a museum with artifacts dating back hundreds of years.

Land for Franklin County’s Maritime Heritage Museum was purchased over a decade ago, but now things are finally coming to fruition.

“In 2010 the county decided to purchase this property with TDC funds, then in the future used BP funds to fund the construction of the museum we have here currently. Right now, everything is finished and ready to go. So what we’re looking for is Franklin County artifacts of seafood.” said TDC Director, John Solomon.

The museum is looking to document the evolution of the county’s maritime heritage, everything from old shucking machines to historic photographs and more.

“If anybody has any old pictures of steamboats coming down the river, unloading at the docks, anything like that is what we need to make sure this museum represents franklin county and its immense maritime heritage,” said Solomon.

Their hope is that the museum will help showcase what makes their county so great.

“The maritime history is what made Franklin County what it is today. We know Apalachicola was found in 1837 if we can go that far back or even further if we find stuff, were going to have it in here.” aid Solomon.

County leaders would like for residents to come forward with anything historic they might have in their possession.

“Pictures, videos, actual items people used in the history of seafood, but not just seafood. This is going to be the Maritime Heritage Museum, so we’re going as far back as the cotton industry and the lumber issue here in Franklin County,” said Solomon.

Solomon has a hopeful timeline, with an opening near the end of May or the 1st of June.