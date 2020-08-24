Franklin County sees heavy flooding

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Heavy rainfall in our area over the last few days is creating major issues for residents. Franklin County alone received almost 10 inches of rain.

Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says as multiple roads were closed overnight due to flooding issues, he warns residents to wait until it’s safe to pass through those high flood areas.

“Then water stands on the road and you can lose control of your vehicle, you can run up the road, you can hit a tree, run into a ditch. The best thing to do is when it’s raining really really hard, if you don’t have to go somewhere wait until the rain quits and if you do you see standing water, don’t drive through it because you don’t know what’s in there,” said Sheriff Smith.

Local resident Donnie Mathes lives on Peachtree Street and says his yard is constantly flooding.

“Every time we get a big rain, it floods because the ditches will not run, it backs up into my yard and runs all the way around the back of my house,” said Mathes.

Mathes said his driveway is constantly underwater because the ditches in the area do not run properly.

“Every time it happens I call my county commissioners and they say, well it’s been doing this for 20 years, after 20 years somebody should have an idea on how to fix something,” said Mathes.

Mathes says he will continue to reach out to county leaders in hopes of getting an engineer to their street, to solve the water run off issue.