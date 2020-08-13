Franklin County Schools receives large donation of school supplies

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County School District received a big donation of school supplies Wednesday from the Sheriff’s office, as $1,600 worth of materials were delivered to the three school campuses.

The Franklin County School, Apalachicola Bay Charter School and the First Baptist School all received their share of the donations.

Superintendent of Schools Traci Moses Yoder says this donation will help to improve each and every classroom.

“Teachers supplies are very limited in the amount of funding that we get from the state for teacher supplies in their classrooms,” said Superintendent Yoder,

Many say this donation will go a long way for families as well.

“Everything, these children come to school, you don’t know what they have you don’t know what they don’t have, but they have it might not be what they need, teachers have got stuff they can get children now,”said Principal of Franklin County School, Laurence Pender.

“It’s certainly a help because it’s just more school supplies for kids and a lot of parents don’t have to worry about it this way as well, which is good because then they can spend their money on other things, a lot of them have been out of work because of the pandemic and things like that, so hopefully it’s a big help,” said Franklin County Sheriff, AJ Smith.

With the first day in less than 48 hours, school leaders say this couldn’t be better timing.

“I’m excited, we’ve been working feverishly to get kids place where they need to be, we’re working on virtual opportunities right now for them, the teachers are excited,” said Pender.

The first day of school for Franklin County School is on Friday, August 14th.

“The partnership with the sheriff’s office and the school district is great, because it supports learning in the classroom, so we’re grateful for that partnership,” said Yoder.