Franklin County Schools discusses plans for reopening in the fall

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As many schools have announced their plans for students returning in the Fall, Franklin County school leaders are offering students two different options.

They are also discussing different safety measures that will be taken for those returning to in person.

School leaders are offering two options to students for their return on August 14th: virtual learning by their teachers or in-person learning on campus.

“The virtual option, we will provide devices and instruction and we will have our teachers giving hours, where students have office hours in class schedules in-class meetings, to provide support for families at home,” said Superintendent Traci Moses Yoder.

The school district is also taking measures to keep students safe.

“Some additional measures are we bought some industrial-strength sprayers and misters with sanitizer and disinfectant. School buses will be disinfected that way, it’s just so much more efficient,” said Yoder.

They want to be both efficient and scheduled.

“Will have schedules throughout the day for custodians and checkless and guides so it’s just what we’ve always done but just more intense,” said Yoder.

They are asking students to choose between virtual or in person this week.

“We are accepting those enrollments now and would like for them to decide by the 31st, it’s an issue of staffing and preparing for on campus and virtual, and people registering for coursework,” said Yoder.

If no choice is made, the district will assume the student will be returning to campus.