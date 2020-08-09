Franklin County residents awarded with Good Samaritan Award by Sherriff’s Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Two Franklin County residents were rewarded by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for being good samaritans.

On June 26. Hayden and Josh Braswell noticed an elderly couple with Alzheimer’s ran out of gas in between Apalachicola and Port St. Joe. The Braswells noticed the elderly couple’s distress and called Sheriff Smith.

Sheriff Smith was able to give the couple they help they needed and get them to a local hospital. The couple’s adult daughter was also trying to locate them.

Sheriff Smith awarded the Braswells with a plaque for their good deeds, and encouraged other residents to do the same and show kindness to others.