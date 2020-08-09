Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Franklin County residents awarded with Good Samaritan Award by Sherriff’s Office

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Two Franklin County residents were rewarded by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for being good samaritans.

On June 26. Hayden and Josh Braswell noticed an elderly couple with Alzheimer’s ran out of gas in between Apalachicola and Port St. Joe. The Braswells noticed the elderly couple’s distress and called Sheriff Smith.

Sheriff Smith was able to give the couple they help they needed and get them to a local hospital. The couple’s adult daughter was also trying to locate them.

Sheriff Smith awarded the Braswells with a plaque for their good deeds, and encouraged other residents to do the same and show kindness to others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Aerial view of Tyndall prescribed burn

Center for the Arts featuring two new 'fringe' art exhibits

Local ICU doctor shares tips for COVID-19 prevention

Jackson County School Board holds grand opening for Marianna K8

Marianna Health and Rehab Allegations

Hear from Bay County candidates running for election

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the