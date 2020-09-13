Franklin County residents assist sheriff with the apprehension of a car thief

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday afternoon, a resident tackled a man who was fleeing the scene of a hit and run in a stolen car, assisting the sheriff with his arrest.

A car was reported stolen to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

JayKub Vernon Ellis was speeding through Jackson County in the stolen car when he ran a stop sign at Avenue A and School Road. Franklin County Sheriff Tony Smith happened to be stopped on Avenue A talking with someone when he saw the stolen car speed by.

Ellis, 22 then hit another car parked on Avenue A.

Ellis fled the scene on foot down School Road with the sheriff and several other residents in pursuit.

Eventually, one of the residents caught up to Ellis and tackled him. Ellis had a knife, which he threw to the ground when he was tackled.

Ellis is wanted in Ohio, Ga., for multiple charges.

He was charged in Franklin County for stealing a vehicle, resisting arrest without violence, reckless driving with disregard for public safety and leaving the scene of a traffic crash with injury.

“I’m proud to work in a county where local residents act to help law enforcement apprehend a dangerous felon,” Smith said. “They put themselves at risk when they didn’t have to. Thank you to all those involved.”

