Franklin County rehab center plans advance

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There is now a location for a rehab center in Franklin County.

Sheriff A.J. Smith and his team are committed to getting meth out of their county, but there aren’t any resources.

Tuesday, the county gave the sheriff’s office ownership over the old Bay City Work Camp between Apalachicola and Port Saint Joe.

The project’s next step is finding funding, and Sheriff Smith has a few ideas to get the money. He says the project will cost around $2.5 million, and his plan is to not look at fixing everything at once, but going in stages.

“Let’s fix one of the dorms first so we can start our rehab program, maybe our kitchen and kind of go from there,” Sheriff Smith said. “So I’m going to be asking Representative (Jason) Shoaf and Senator (Bill) Montford who are my legislative delegation to sponsor some appropriations.”

