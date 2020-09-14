Franklin County greenlights St. George Island public restrooms construction

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — In August, the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to fund the construction of public restrooms on St. George Island.

The board approved $45,000 for the project to be built by Storm Construction of Carrabelle.

The new facility will be located south of the Cape St. George Island Lighthouse Museum and Gift Shop near the entrance to the beach, park and west-side parking area.

It is designed by Dewberry Engineering. It is storm-rated and fully ADA compliant. It will feature 10 bathroom stalls and three manual outdoor shower units. All fixtures will be sensor operated. The interior will be lined with fiberglass reinforced plastic panels from wall to ceiling.

It also features accessible ramps and stairways that are all connected to the existing sidewalk south of the Lighthouse Museum.

The current restrooms will remain until the new ones are operational. It is unclear what will happen to them once the new building is complete.

Funding for the project comes out of the Franklin County’s lodging tax. The restroom project represents the largest public works project on St. George Island funded by the lodging tax.

It is expected to break ground on Oct. 20.