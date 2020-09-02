Franklin Co. flag ordinance passes unanimously

FRANKLIN CO. (WMBB) — After constant water rescues in the county and the drowning of First Responder Brian Smith, Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith is speaking out.

Tuesday morning’s at the Board of County Commissioners meeting Sheriff Smith spoke about the proposed ordinance, and now swimmers found in the water during double red flags will be receiving a much larger punishment.

The emergency ordinance was approved unanimously by the board.

The ordinance outlines punishment of up to 60 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500. After first warning, Sheriff Smith says you will be arrested for a second-degree misdemeanor.

Surfers who have a leash are excluded from this ordinance.

Discussion of additional resources, as well as flags along the shore, are also planned to be initiated for the near future. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will also place a deputy on the beach during double flag days.