Franklin Co. Deputy receives award for saving a life

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Franklin County deputy received a rare award Tuesday after saving the life of a former classmate.

“I heard him on the radio, I remember it, ‘I got an unresponsive subject and I’ll be initiating CPR’, so without hesitation, he did what he needed to do,” said Sergeant Gene Anderson.​

Deputy Matthew Murray responded to a crash at the foot of the St. George Island Bridge on October 7.

“It’s a small town so when you hear traffic crash come over the radio, your mind always goes to the worst. It could be your family and your heart sinks,” Murray said.

When he arrived, Murray found Ryan Austin Corley unresponsive.

“When I arrived on scene, he was barely breathing and had no pulse,” Murray said.

The deputy immediately began administering life-saving efforts, resuscitating Corley and ultimately saving his life.​

“I mean I like the feeling that I knew him, you know. I mean it made it even better,” Corley said.

Corley and his family say they can’t ever thank deputy Murray enough. ​

“I’ve tried to save a life four, five times in my career and been unable to. It just sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You just do what you’re trained to do,” Sergeant Anderson said.

Sheriff A.J. Smith presented Deputy Murray with the Life Saver Award, recognizing Murray for his dedication and courage. Smith says he’s only given out less than a handful since taking office in 2016.