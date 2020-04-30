Franklin Co. beaches to reopen with time restrictions

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – During a special meeting Thurday morning, Franklin county commissioners decided to reopen their beaches for six hours each day.

Starting May 4, all beach access points will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

There are no restrictions as to which activities beach-goers can enjoy.

Commissioners said their decision relied on hospital capacity and they didn’t want an influx of people to jeopardize residents.

It’s a second degree misdemeanor for beach-goers who violate these rules.