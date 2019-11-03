Florida Seafood Festival brings family fun

Franklin County

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival wrapped up Saturday after two days of fun, food, music, and of course seafood.

“Everybody’s down food row enjoying the local seafood, everybody seems to be happy, enjoying themselves enjoying just being instead of having to worry about daily life,” Florida Seafood Festival president John Soloman said. “They’re enjoying themselves and relaxing for a little while.”

This year’s event featured the highest number of arts and crafts vendors in recent years in addition to carnival rides and some friendly competition for kids and adults.

Soloman says the event brings money into the community known as the oyster capital of America.

“Apalachicola is always been known for its oysters and its seafood and then men and women that work in the seafood industry for generations and generations live in Franklin County,” he said.


