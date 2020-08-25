First responder drowns during rescue

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — A first responder with the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department drowned Tuesday while attempting a rescue.
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, stating “We tragically lost SGI first responder Brian Smith today trying to save someone.”
Sheriff Smith urged visitors and residents to obey the beach flags and to not go into the water or allow their children in the water. Smith also said they will arrest anyone found swimming during red flag days.