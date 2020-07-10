FCSO’s “Ice Cream Patrol” car serves kids free ice cream

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriffs Office is giving back to the community in a unique way.

The office recently purchased an ice cream truck and has been driving through the county all this week.

Thursday the Ice Cream Patrol made their stops in the city of Carrabelle, driving through different neighborhoods giving ice cream out to kids from all over.

Earlier in the week, they also visited the cities of Apalachicola and Eastpoint.

The sheriffs office said they’ve had this idea for a while, but they were waiting for a surplus vehicle to make it a reality.

The ice cream has been graciously donated by a local shop called The Scoop. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said he believes outreach like this helps to better the relationship between the community and law-enforcement.

“It shows law-enforcement in a different light kids that we are kind and generous and that we are here to help, that we’re not just putting people in jail but that were someone that if you’re in trouble or you need something you can come to us,” said Sheriff Smith.

“She’s been excited about it ever since she saw it on my facebook feed, she’s been talking about nothing else but this. She’s been super excited. We’ve been riding around trying to find it for the past 10 minutes,” said Resident, Andrew Young.

“It shows that they care for us and that we care for them,” said Resident, Cheyanne Jetton.

“I think it’s a good thing, I think it’s a good thing for all the kids in Franklin County to be able to get to know local law enforcement,” said Resident, James Shiver.

And they haven even inspired young children.

“When I get older I want to be a police officer,” said one young Franklin County resident.

The sheriffs office said with the ice cream truck is in the works, they can now plan to hit each city in the county 2-3 times a month.