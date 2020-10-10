Click Here for COVID19 Testing

FCSO looking for mental health professionals to work with deputies on cases

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is working to better serve its citizens who may be going through a mental health crisis.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said he realizes that deputies are not licensed mental health professionals, however they do deal with many cases involving mental health issues.

In an effort to prevent excessive force and help de-escalate situations, they are looking to hire mental health professionals to go out with deputies in some cases. They would help assist people who may need specialized attention.

“Licensed mental health counselors that can go out with the deputies and help triage these cases. What I’m asking for is if there’s anybody in Franklin County or adjacent counties that has that qualification, to reach out to me. Because we’d like to try this on a trial basis and see how it works,” Sheriff Smith said.

If you are interested in assisting deputies with mental health cases, you can reach out to the sheriff’s office directly. You do not have to live in Franklin County to get involved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

SPECIAL REPORT: Mexico Beach on the road to recover two years after Hurricane Michael

Fallen first responders memorial unveiled in Franklin County

FCSO looking for mental health professionals to work with deputies on cases

Governor and First Lady make announcement in Panama City

City of Parker looking to the future

Families are still rebuilding from Hurricane Michaels destruction

More Local News