FCSO looking for Burglary suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday morning that they are seeking help from the public in locating a suspect accused of burglary at Matt’s Small Engine Repair in Carabelle.

The suspect is accused of stealing a weed eater and two chainsaws. Deputies believe the getaway vehicle is a 2015-2020 gray or charcoal Ford Edge.

They are also looking to identify this man and bring him in for questioning.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-7500.