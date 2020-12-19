FCSO looking for Burglary suspect

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday morning that they are seeking help from the public in locating a suspect accused of burglary at Matt’s Small Engine Repair in Carabelle.

The suspect is accused of stealing a weed eater and two chainsaws. Deputies believe the getaway vehicle is a 2015-2020 gray or charcoal Ford Edge.

They are also looking to identify this man and bring him in for questioning.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-7500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Trilingual School holds Christmas Concert

Panama City Man's Light Display featured on National TV

Local man's light display featured on National TV liveshot

Bay High students and staff say goodbye

Viking Cruise Line one step closer to docking in Panama City

PCPD basket delivery

More Local News

Don't Miss