FCSO creates monument for their fallen deputies

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is doing something special for their fallen deputies.

They’re honoring their memory in a special, one-of-a-kind monument to be displayed outside of the sheriff’s office.

Deputies that died in the line of duty or under other circumstances while they were employed at the sheriff’s office, will be listed and honored on the memorial.

The $17,000 monument was paid for by donations from the community.

It was created in memory of those who dedicated their lives to serving the public. The unveiling was pushed back due to COVID-19, making the anticipation for the reveal that much more special.

“This task that I’ve gotten assigned with, where everybody, family members, and can show their respect. The deputies, the family members, that come to our sheriff’s department can show their respect and see it everyday on and off duty. Like I said it’s something in here, (points to heart) said Franklin County Deputy, Donnie Segree.

“It’s gonna be a wonderful tribute that will be here after I’m gone ya know for generations. I think it’s made of granite and it’s going to be right in front of the sheriff’s office here,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

The monument has been completed, and the unveiling is predicted to take place in early August.