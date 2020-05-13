FCSO answers restaurant owners questions about ordinance by Governor Desantis

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Governor Desantis placed restrictions on restaurants, it left some owners confused on certain details.

With many complaints and questions from locals, the Franklin County Sheriffs Office decided to host a special meeting with local restaurant owners for clarification.

With topics ranging from social distancing, to specifics of the 25% capacity, most of the confusion was over the bar area.

“The bar areas have to be closed. They are at 25% capacity, but they can open and put tables outside their business which some of them have done,” said Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith.

Many of the restaurants are taking advantage of outdoor seating opportunities and are still following social distancing guidelines and safety precautions.

“We’ve moved tables around out on the grass under the trees,” said Owner of The Pesky Pelicaln Grille, Jewell Still.

“We’re totally disinfecting tables and chairs and everything in between,” said Owner of Tamara’s Cafe, Daniel Itzaovirz.

“If we just use common sense and keep the other person in mind, it’s really about the other person’s safety, you know, making them feel comfortable,” said Stille.

Many are happy to be back in business.

“It was exhilarating, and it’s just a piece among them because now they know they can get their light bill pay, and the car payment, and their mortgage payment and it really meant a lot to them it means a lot to me. We’re just happy to be back at work, even at 25% occupancy, we will take it,” said Stille.

However, they’re ready to open back up to 100% capacity.

“Still even 25%, 25% business is not gonna work,” said Itzaovirz.

“It stinks, Apalach is a really social town. We love to party, eat , drink, have fun, live entertainment that’s just the way we do things,” Itzaovirz.

There is not word yet when Florida will enter phase two of the reopening plan, which will allow restaurants to increase their capacity to 50%.