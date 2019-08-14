Criminal with 27-year history arrested for violating probation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration, State Attorney’s Office and even a Georgia agency to arrest a known drug dealer.

Johnny Lee Jones was supposed to turn himself into his felony probation officer on Monday but never showed.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith says they then started to search for Jones.

He says after receiving an anonymous tip that Jones was in Valdosta, Georgia, he contacted the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

They were able to make contact with Jones and arrested him Tuesday.

Smith believes they turned him over to the U.S. Marshals.

Jones has many past offenses and Smith says he hopes Jones will never walk their roads again.

“I mean he’s had like a 40-page wrap sheet. He’s done just about any kind of crime you can think and he continued to sell drugs while he was on probation so those are the kind of people that we want to make sure are not in our community. They’re doing bad things and they need to be gone. They need to be in prison,” Smith said.

Some of Jones’ charges include, burglary with assault and battery, grand larceny 100k or more, dealing in stolen property, robbery with firearm, multiple sale of cocaine and crack charges, forgery, criminal mischief and damage of property, attempt to escape while on furlough, domestic violence, sex offense against a child under 16, multiple assault on police officer and resisting with violence, threats against public officials, DUI’s, fleeing or attempting to eluding police, improper exhibit of firearm in public, cultivation of cannabis, displaying or possession of fictitious identification card, as well as additional assault with deadly weapon charges.

Authorities say his record dates back to 1982.