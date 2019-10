FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Alligator Point in Franklin County.

The Coast Guard says it has searched more than 5,800 square-nautical miles over the course of four days but were unable to locate 46-year-old Darren Peterson of Montrose, Colorado.

Members of Coast Guard Station Panama City were able to successfully locate two others early Monday morning after an overnight search when their 49-foot vessel partially submerged.