As Marijuana prosecutions end Franklin deputies focus on meth

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this month State Attorney Jack Campbell announced his office are putting marijuana prosecutions on hold but that doesn’t quite mean the drug is legal.

Campbell says his decision will remain until a test is made to determine the difference between marijuana and hemp or unless the person in question confesses.

Now every county in the Second Judicial Circuit, including Franklin County, is facing the same issue and deciding whether or not to arrest for marijuana.

Sheriff A.J. Smith of FCSO says his deputies will have to look at more than just the plant itself.

“When a deputy discovers marijuana, we’re going to look at the quantity and the activity surrounding it. You know, is it a sale?” Smith said.

The two plants are practically identical except for one factor, THC which is a psychoactive substance. However, there’s no test to tell the difference just yet.

Smith said, “As that comes available, we’ll reevaluate and maybe the State Attorney’s Office will as well on what they’re going to do.”

Smith says, though, marijuana use or distribution is not a big problem in their area and they’re focused more on the meth epidemic.

“We’re going to continue to work very hard to catch the people that are selling drugs and the people that want help, we’ll try to help them to,” Smith said.

He says he just has one message for those who continue to bring meth and drugs into their county.

“I want you in prison. I want you out of our community. When you come out of prison, if you need rehab you can get it in prison or when you come out.”

The second judicial circuit includes Leon, Franklin, Jefferson, Wakula, Liberty, and Gadsden counties.

To see what the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office has to say about the matter, click here.

The 14th Judicial Circuit includes Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties.