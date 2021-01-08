Apalachicola looking to revitalize area under Apalach. bridge

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — A grant from the Florida Division of Economic Opportunity is now available for the city of Apalachicola. This grant can be used by cities damaged severely by Hurricane Michael.

The city could potentially build a million-dollar project for the area right under the Apalachicola Bridge.

There is a range of ideas put on the table.

“Some of the ideas are to do a whole riverwalk right along the water. Right now it floods and gets muddy so people can’t really walk along it. So that could connect to our docks and piers down there. Also an amphitheater, the Seafood Festival is here once a year, but they put up a temporary space.” said Apalachicola Mayor, Kevin Begos.

This space could not only benefit residents, but also will help to bring in tourism.

“You see this space right as you come across the bridge into Apalachicola. It’s always been popular with boaters, but it’s never been organized. The parking wasn’t organized and there was never a place to sit out of the sun,” said Begos.

And city leaders are asking for the public’s opinion on what they think should go in that spot.

“The city Facebook page or call city hall, me, or any of the city commissioners you can contact with your ideas,” said Begos.

Many residents within the city are all for it.

“They should spend some money and restore it. This is a very public area of this town and they should definitely help develop it,” said Apalachicola Resident, Mick Buchanan.

All of these plans that the city does decide on will have to be submitted by mid-February.