Apalachicola Food Pantry serving higher numbers during COVID-19 Pandemic

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Apalachicola Food Pantry has been helping Franklin County families in need for a number of years. The lay-offs and business closures due to the COVID-19 Pandemic means even more people now need help.

Pantry organizers are trying to serve more people, while keeping everyone safe from Corona Virus.

Nonprofits like ‘Franklin’s Promise Coalition’ and the ‘Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast’ have been working the food pantry for several years now.

They distribute meats, fruits and vegetables, and non-perishables provided by ‘Farm Share’. But the job is more difficult now because of the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We’ve seen about a 45% increase in new families who’ve never participated in the food pantry before.” said ‘Franklin’s Promise’ Executive Director, Joe Taylor.

“It’s phenomenal, sometimes we have as many as 400 to 500 people that we feed.” said Volunteer, Patricia Mesick.

The food pantry has added extra food distribution dates during this crisis.

“We do our normal every other Tuesday distribution here, and then we asked for additional trucks that are scheduled from ‘Second Harvest’ and ‘Farm Share’, and then we move those around the county to make sure that we kind of have equal access to everyone in Franklin,” said Taylor.

All those additional people means more potential for human contact.

So pantry workers are following new safety protocols and wearing personal protective equipment to reduce the chances of contracting and spreading the virus.

Curb side service also means people can pick up their items without any contact at all.

Conservation Corps Restoration Director, Holden Foley says he has been working at the food pantry for over five years now.

“It’s a good experience for sure, I grew up here so being able to get back to the community is always a blessing, a lot of these people are in need especially right now out of work,” said Foley.

This food distribution typically takes place from 9:30 am to noon, the 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, off of Wagoner Ave.