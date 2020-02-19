A new hospital potentially in the works for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One private, non-profit health care facility in Franklin County is the topic of some controversy, Weems Hospital.

The hospital serves mostly elderly and low-income patients all the way from Alligator Point to Apalachicola and is 50 years old now.

Franklin County Commissioners have a plan to build a new hospital, but not to replace Weems and the area that it serves.

This stemming from an agreement made 10 years ago to build a health care center in Apalachicola. Now residents want the city to go through with that plan and keep it in Apalachicola.

However, city commissioners are looking towards the future to build in an area where it would serve the most people.

Residents say if the county is going to build a new hospital they want that location to remain central to Franklin County, in Apalachicola., similar to the ‘Weems’ location.

“We need to build a new building and so the question is, if you’re going to make that investment– and this is the challenge–do you make that investment based on the current use of that building or based on future projections. And that’s the argument in the community,” said Franklin County Restore Coordinator, Alan Pierce.

The controversy is still in the air and will be discussed in the next Franklin County Commission meeting.