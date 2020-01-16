6 sea turtles to be released into the Gulf

Franklin County
Posted: / Updated:

(Gulf World Marine Institute/Photo Provided)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Six Kemp’s ridley sea turtles will be released into their new home in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning.

(Gulf World Marine Institute/Provided Photos)

The turtles have been at the Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) since November 2018, when they were flown in on a private plane from Massachusetts. The turtles became cold-stunned by cold temperatures.

There is a large number of stranded turtles in New England, so the New England Aquarium reached out to other members of the stranding network, which is how 30 of them ended up in Panama City Beach. The six turtles have been medically cleared by GWMI and cleared for release by FWC.

The community is invited to St. George Island State Park in Franklin County for the release, which will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

This is Gulf World Marine Institute’s first turtle release of 2020.

