Franklin County teen arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up school

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Franklin County teen was arrested Friday and is accused of threatening to shoot up his school.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the student was detained Thursday for questioning. The sheriff’s office learned the student made several verbal threats to shoot up the school and posted images of weapons with names of school employees on his Instagram.

The juvenile said he posted the images and was “trying to scare those who have harassed him at some point or another at the school.”

The sheriff’s office says the school was never in an unsecured position.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Tallahassee and is charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

