Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for teens to participate in driving challenge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to invite teens to participate in a driving challenge.

The office is attempting to host a Teen Driver Challenge on August 2nd and 3rd but needs six more participants to make it happen.

To participate, individuals must be between the ages of 15-19 with a valid drivers license or learning permit. Also, per seat belt requirements, a minimum height of 4 foot 9 inches tall.

Officials say participants will attend a class on August 2 and the driving challenge will be on August 3.

The class will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at FCSO and one’s who are interested must be able to attend the class.

The driving challenge will take place at the Apalachicola Municipal Airport at 8:00 a.m.

If you are interested, you can fill out a form with a parent, unless you’re at least 18 years of age.

You can also message Christy Thompson on Facebook for further information or just stop by the sheriff’s office.

FCSO can only have 10 participants so it’s first come first served!

Again, this event will only take place if all 10 participants sign up.

