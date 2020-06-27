Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducts drug bust

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– On Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted another drug bust as part of their “Zero Tolerance” policy. They served a search warrant at the 6th Street Apartments in Apalachicola for the sell of illegal drugs on Carlos Morris.

Morris was charged with possession of cannabis with intent, possession of cocaine with intent, trafficking of MDMA, as well as sell of a controlled substance cocaine.

The Special Investigations Unit, along with additional deputies, arrested five more individuals that evening, Mitchel Martina, Rachel Caudel, Larry Butler, Charlie Cooper and Athen Dempsey. All had connections to drugs.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Allen O’Neal Sr. O’neal is charged with sale of cocaine within a thousand feet of a public park, while on federal probation.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call Sgt. Wesley Creamer at 850- 653-7516.