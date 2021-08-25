Franklin County Sheriff offering incentives to get vaccinated

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff is offering incentives for employees and even inmates to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve offered an incentive to our employees to take the vaccination, we’ve offered them some paid time off and we’ve offered our inmates $10 on their canteen to take the vaccination both of those have been helpful from what I hear we are seeing a lot of people that have been sick with the delta virus and so more people are taking it really seriously,” Sherrif A.J. Smith said.

The virus hit home with staff after a deputy was hospitalized Monday night with the virus. That deputy has since been released, but there are currently two inmates in the jail who have the virus and are in quarantine.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said he hopes people will choose to get vaccinated, but also understands it’s a personal choice.

While he encouarges the vaccine, he is not requiring staff or inmates to get it.