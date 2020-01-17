Franklin County sheriff elected president of FDSA

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A member of panhandle law enforcement will soon serve the state in a different way.

Sheriff A.J. Smith has been elected President of the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association.

The non-profit was founded in 2008 and promotes best practices among Florida Deputy Sheriffs and serves 13 thousand members across the state.

Smith was instrumental in the creation of the FDSA and served as the former executive director.

He will serve along with Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly as vice president.