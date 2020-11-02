Franklin County School District’s Triumph Gulf Coast pre-application for Phase III approved

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to Franklin County Superintendent of Schools Traci Moses Yoder, the district’s Triumph Gulf Coast pre-application for Phase III of the expansion of career and technical industry programs has been approved for formal consideration by the Triumph Gulf Coast Board.

The expansion of the Franklin County School District’s career and technical industry certification programs will assist in developing a highly skilled and highly trained workforce. The district pre-application for Phase III for $6,585,568 has been accepted by the Triumph Gulf Coast Board. The Triumph Gulf Coast grant project awards are a huge win for Franklin County and our region.

Superintendent Yoder, and school district leaders embarked on the Triumph Gulf Coast Grant writing and application process in the 2017-18 school year.

The district was awarded Phase I for $2,327,322, which included ABC school’s STEM building and the FCS welding facility. The welding program at FCS was implemented during the 2018-19 school year, in a temporary facility, and 5 students earn their first welding certification. On Oct. 27, ten welding students earned their welding industry certifications, 5 of which were earned by first-year students

The permanent welding facility is currently under construction, scheduled to open in January 2021. Once this building is complete, the district is working with Lively Technical College to expand the welding program to potentially offer evening classes for the adults in our community to become certified welders. Four Franklin County graduates are currently employed as welders. One FCS graduate enlisted in the Army and is hoping to be in the field of Mechanics/Welding, and two FCS graduates chose to continue their welding education at Lively Technical College.

The district was successful in securing a Phase II for $1,215,000, to provide our students with instruction and certifications in the field of Unmanned Space Flight. This program was implemented during the 2019-20 school year. During the school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two students earned their UAS Certification in the spring and it is expected for another 25 certifications to be earned by the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. The district is currently working with our local airport to expand this program to include airport-related programs, as well.

Phase III will be used for building a new bus garage. The new bus garage will include classroom space and additional bays to include Heavy Diesel Mechanics, Automotive Mechanics, and Marine Mechanics Career and Technical Industry Certification Programs. This grant project also includes remodeling of the gymnasium at the Franklin Learning Center campus to implement a CDL training program.

Phase III will also include an environmental component to provide programs that provide our students with a deeper understanding of the importance of taking care of our local shorelines. It will also allow the district to expand our current Medical Academy to include the offering of certifications such as Certified Medical Administrative Assistant and Electronic Health Records so our students can take employment at positions at better than average starting salaries. We currently have three former students working as CNAs.

“Our school district is committed to providing all of our students with pathways for college and careers. It is my desire that the Franklin County School District will become a leader in Career and Technical programs in our region. We have developed strong partnerships with Gulf Coast State College and Lively Technical College. Franklin County may be small, but we are going to do great things for the futures of our students, families, and community.” stated Traci Yoder, Franklin County Superintendent of Schools.