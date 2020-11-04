Franklin County re-elects Rick Watson as tax collector in a tight race

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– After an election, that came down to just 50 votes, incumbent Rick Watson will remain the tax collector in Franklin County for another term.

Watson won 50.3 percent of votes while his opponent Danny Gay had 49.7 percent of votes. Had it been a .5 percent difference, a recount would have had to taken place.

Watson was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott in 2017 and ran for election in 2018. This race is for a full four year term. Watson said he has many improvements he wants to see in his term that hopefully will be positive for the residents of Franklin County.

“We are about to institute a new system for drivers licenses since the system we have now is 20 years old, we also have an old system on our property tax side for software that’s about 20 years, so we’re scheduled to implement those new systems”

Watson said that he is grateful to his opponent for a clean election and is grateful for another opportunity to serve the people of Franklin County.