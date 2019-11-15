Franklin County launches new ‘forensic pens’

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking a preventative measure to combat theft by launching a new product called Forensic Property Pens by Protech DNA.

The county is working to get them into the hands of as many residents as possible.

“Say we go to a drug house, and there’s chainsaws, miscellaneous tools, and we don’t know who they belong to,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “And most people don’t know if it’s their’s or someone else’s, because they all look the same.”



With the Protech DNA marker, you’re now able to label your own property. You’ll go online to register a personal pin number.

Then write that number on your belongings using your pen. The ink is only visible underneath a black light.



“It’s a way for people to mark their property, so that we can identify it so that they can identify it,” he said. “Hopefully we can get it in their hands before they’re the victim of a crime.”



Sheriff Smith discovered the product at a recent sheriff’s convention. He’s urging residents to use it on their valuable and commonly-stolen items.



“If people don’t use it, then it’s of no value,” he said. “So it’s gonna take a little bit of effort on the user. And, you know, the citizen, they’re gonna have to register. They’re gonna have to mark their stuff. So it does take a little bit of work. But I mean, that’s what it takes if we’re gonna, you know, prevent crime and recover items that belong to people. This is just a way for them to help us.”

Click here to learn more and request your own pen.