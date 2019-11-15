LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Franklin County launches new ‘forensic pens’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking a preventative measure to combat theft by launching a new product called Forensic Property Pens by Protech DNA.

The county is working to get them into the hands of as many residents as possible.

“Say we go to a drug house, and there’s chainsaws, miscellaneous tools, and we don’t know who they belong to,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “And most people don’t know if it’s their’s or someone else’s, because they all look the same.”

With the Protech DNA marker, you’re now able to label your own property. You’ll go online to register a personal pin number.

Then write that number on your belongings using your pen. The ink is only visible underneath a black light.

“It’s a way for people to mark their property, so that we can identify it so that they can identify it,” he said. “Hopefully we can get it in their hands before they’re the victim of a crime.”

Sheriff Smith discovered the product at a recent sheriff’s convention. He’s urging residents to use it on their valuable and commonly-stolen items.

“If people don’t use it, then it’s of no value,” he said. “So it’s gonna take a little bit of effort on the user. And, you know, the citizen, they’re gonna have to register. They’re gonna have to mark their stuff. So it does take a little bit of work. But I mean, that’s what it takes if we’re gonna, you know, prevent crime and recover items that belong to people. This is just a way for them to help us.”

Click here to learn more and request your own pen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Federal News Conference on Ag Kickback Scheme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal News Conference on Ag Kickback Scheme"

Forestry officials hold prescribed burn worshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forestry officials hold prescribed burn worshop"

Forensic Property Pen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forensic Property Pen"

Ms. Higgins First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Higgins First Grade Class"

Port Authority Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Authority Meeting"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.