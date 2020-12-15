Franklin County deputy charged with misconduct and battery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with misconduct, falsifying records and battery, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The deputy, Steve Osburn, allegedly battered a suspect during a Nov. 10 arrest and tehn falsified a report about the incident. Osburn was placed on leave that day and resigned from the sheriff’s office Tuesday.

The FDLE investigated Osburn at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff A.J. Smith is expected to talk about the incident sometime this week.

Osburn turned himself into the Franklin County Jail on his arrest warrants Tuesday and has been released on bond.