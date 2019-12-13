Franklin County announces largest meth bust in county history

Two arrested in connection with the largest meth bust in Franklin County history.

EASTPOINT, Fla. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced the biggest meth bust in Franklin County history on Friday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Larry Warren, 46, an Eastpoint resident, was arrested on December 12th in Franklin County, on multiple drug charges.

Those charges include selling methamphetamine, possession of narcotics equipment, two counts of public order crimes, seven counts of trafficking 14 grams or over, three counts of keeping a drug shop or vehicle, possession of heroin with intent to sell manufacture and deliver, as well as intent to sell, manufacture and deliver methamphetamine.

Jennifer Larkin, 37, of Eastpoint was also arrested in connection with the case, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver.

Investigators said Warren was in possession of over ten ounces of illegal drugs when brought down; enough for him to face federal prison.

“I want people that are coming here to sell drugs or living here to sell drugs to know that we are going to do everything we can to lock them up as long as we can and get them out of our communities and make our neighborhoods drug-free again,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

Sheriff Smith said the investigation was aided by the DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the ATF, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County K-9 unit.