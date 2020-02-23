Fourth suspect arrested in Edward Ross murder; one still on loose

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Abel Ortiz, 17, was taken into custody last night by BCSO Criminal Investigations in connection to the murder of Edward Ross in Panama City Beach.

Ortiz was charged on an open count of murder in the homicide of Edward Ross.

Andre Bivins, 30, Joshua Campbell, 21, and Jorge Hernandez, 16, have already been arrested. Deputies are still looking for Jorge Perez, 20, who is also wanted for murder in this case.

Jorge Perez

Investigators said the group killed Ross during a botched robbery back on December 29th, 2019.

If anyone has any information, call the Bay County Sheriff’s office.