Fourth of July fight leads to arrest

PANAMA CITY, BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Alabama men in their 20’s were arrested in Panama City Beach after a fight broke out over the weekend.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Department it happened at 8:30 p.m. on Front Beach Road near Crane Street.

Police said Murray Horton, 22, Tywann Sistrunk, 23, Marcus Jones, 22 and, Tyshon Jones, 21 were charged with simple battery and taken to jail.

According to the Affidavit-complaint, the men pushed and kicked the victim, then punched the victim’s wife, breaking her glasses.

Police said all four men have been released from jail.

The investigation is ongoing and officers said more charges could be coming.