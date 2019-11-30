Fourth annual ‘Beach Home for the Holidays’ kicks off

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least it was at Aaron Bessant park this evening.



The fourth annual ‘Beach Home for the Holidays’ kicked off with a day full of activities, live entertainment, and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.



“This is just an incredible time to be with your family and get in the holiday spirit,” said Jayna Leach, the Vice President of Marketing for Visit Panama City Beach.



Thousands watched as the Christmas tree was lit.



Residents and tourists enjoyed bon fires, s’mores, Christmas movies, good food and tons of live entertainment.



“This is really fun, this is like my first year seeing it and we’re excited. I finally got a s’more and they’re really good,” said Annabelle Barbero, a resident.



Country singer Scotty McCreery finishing off the night with a live performance and a firework show to follow. The event even attracting tourists from as far away as Indiana.



“It’s nice, it’s great to get the family together and the Christmas lighting and I think it’s gonna be really really cool,” said Aundrea Mitchell, a tourist.



Organizers encourage everyone to come on out and celebrate the holiday season.



“We’re gonna have camp fires with s’mores that we will be giving everyone, everyone gets a Santa hat. Of course the kids can see Santa Claus and Miss Claus. We have a kids village,” Leach said.



The best part about this weekend, it’s free.



“That’s just something that we feel so important to give back to the community so everyone can come out and have a wonderful time,” Leach said.