Four-year-old Vernon boy dies in alcohol-involved crash

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a four-year-old boy is dead after a car overturns in Vernon.

Troopers responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cooks Circle and State Road 79 in Vernon.

Troopers said Terri Sheffield, of Vernon, was driving southbound on S.R. 79 when she lost control and headed into a ditch, causing the car to overturn.

Troopers said alcohol played a factor in this crash and have charged Sheffield with DUI Manslaughter.

Her four-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt and died. A two-year-old girl was also in the car, unrestrained, but was not injured.

