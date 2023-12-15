MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Four men are going to prison for the robbery and murder of a Fountain woman in Jackson County three years ago.

Brynn Spivey, 34, was sentenced to 50 years. Garen Dickens, 40, got 45 years and 28-year-old Daquan Walker got 40 years in prison. All three pled guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Devarroius Winbush, 29, pled guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and received 25 years.

The group was responsible for shooting and killing 33-year-old Dannyelle Mari White on October 1st, 2020. They admitted they’d planned to rob White during a drug deal in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn off Interstate 10 and Highway 71 in Marianna, according to the State Attorney’s office.

Investigators found White dead in the passenger seat of a rented truck. They were then able to identify the four suspects by tracking down the truck rental and discovering one of them had rented a room at the motel.

Testimony during sentencing from the defendants showed that Spivey met the other three outside, gave them a key to the truck in case it was locked, told them where it was parked on the other side of the hotel, and that the victim was sitting in the passenger’s seat with the drugs.

In a news release, prosecutors wrote that Winbush said thought he was driving the others to do a drug deal and they went around the hotel. Walker and Dickens saw the victim in the truck and approached it.

Walker said he opened the passenger’s door and Dickens demanded the victim, “Give me everything you got.”

“When the victim refused, Walker said, Dickens shot her once and told him to grab the bag on the floorboard by her feet,” prosecutors wrote. “Dickins testified to the same sequence of events, except in reverse, saying he opened the door to the vehicle and it was Walker who demanded the drugs and then shot.”

Officials added that the gun was never found and the bag the defendants stole did not have drugs in it.

“Justice was served today for Ms. White’s murder,” said Prosecutor Peter Overstreet. “The family, after waiting years for closure, can finally begin to heal.”