Four pounds of crystal meth seized, three arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced three arrests Wednesday after a two-week investigation and the seizure of two kilos of crystal methamphetamine and a firearm.

BCSO Special Investigations developed information that illegal narcotics activity was taking place at a trailer park on Sherman Avenue. A search warrant was obtained and served on Friday, August 7th.

Investigators found approximately four pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a firearm in the residence. Three suspects were in the home at the time and were arrested.

Brian Joins, age 50, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine more than 400 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Webb, age 37, was arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine more than 400 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Grant, age 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

