Four men involved in 4th of July assault now charged with felonies

News

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–On the 4th of July, 4 men were arrested in Panama City Beach for assault after an incident involving a couple and their daughter near Bid-a-wee Beach. The assault put the four men from Alabama behind bars and sent two victims to the hospital.

Murray Horton, Marcus Jones, Tyshon Jones, and Tywann Sistrunk were all charged with misdemeanor battery. They have since been released.

But today, News 13 discovered that the charges against all 4 men were upgraded to felonies.

According to the State Attorney’s office, arrests are currently out for each of the men and they are being charged with attempted aggravated battery.

