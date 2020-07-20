Four inmates test positive for coronavirus at Bay County Jail

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Jail officials said four inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

The inmates showed symptoms of illness including fever more than a week ago and were placed in isolation and tested, according to Warden Rick Anglin. The tests came back positive.

Anglin said the inmates are fine and are no longer showing any symptoms. The dorm they were originally in was isolated from the rest of the jail and twice daily temperature checks show no signs of illness, Anglin said.

Anglin added that the jail is taking all proper precautions in order to keep inmates and employees safe.