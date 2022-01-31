CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Highway Patrol said four people have died after two vehicles collided in Calhoun County Monday night.

The accident took place on Highway 20 between Clarksville and Blountstown just after 7 o’clock at night.

A 45-year-old male driving a white pickup truck died, and a 63-year-old female, an 80-year-old female, and an 80-year-old male were killed in a grey sedan.

“It appears we had a white pick up truck possibly veer across the road striking the first white sedan in more of a sideswipe motion not injuring anybody in that vehicle and as it continued traveling eastbound it traveled again into the westbound lane striking another car nearly head-on,” Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

King said they are still in the very early stages of the investigation.