Four children transported to area hospitals after Holmes County crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four children are recovering from their injuries after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 76-year-old man driving a pick up truck was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 81. The driver of the pick up did not notice a sedan driving westbound on Highway 90 and pulled out into the intersection.

It’s unclear where the sedan hit the pick up.

A 24-year-old woman, 10-year-old boy, 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old girl were transported to different hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

An 8-year-old boy who was also in the sedan is being treated for serious injuries at another area hospital.