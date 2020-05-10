Four arrested in PCPD drug bust

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were arrested in Panama City after a recent drug bust.

The Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant on May 8th at a residence in the Glenwood area.

At the conclusion of the search warrant, approximately 25 grams of marijuana, 29 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of cocaine Hcl, 9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 181 grams of manufactured methamphetamine pills and 370 grams of THC syrup were seized. Also seized were two handguns, drug paraphernalia, approximately $1000.00 and counter-surveillance equipment.

Four people were arrested in this investigation.

Andre Evans, 43 years of age, was arrested and charged with two counts of sell of cocaine, unlawful use of a two way communication device, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, armed trafficking in methamphetamine- over 28 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick Middleton, 57 years of age, was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lawler, 55 years of age, was arrested and charged with principle to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Willie Cleveland, 40 years of age, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine- over 28 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of THC concentrate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than twenty grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or you can report your tips anonymously by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.