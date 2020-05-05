Fountain man arrested, charged with capital sexual battery

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a Fountain man who is charged with capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Deputies say Bobby Lee Ellis,65, reportedly molested the juvenile victim on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2018.

The victim told family members of the incidents on Tuesday, deputies wrote.

Deputies made contact with Ellis on Cowels Road. He initially admitted to touching the victim ‘accidentally’ while rubbing her leg. He reportedly then later described additional incidents that matched the victim’s descriptions of the abuse.

Ellis also stated he knew what he was doing was wrong, deputies.

He was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.