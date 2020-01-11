Foundation donates $35,000 to Pancare Health

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–A foundation committed to providing a better quality of life to children made a stop in Panama City Friday morning as they made a generous donation that will help thousands of kids across Bay County.



The Patterson Foundation, affiliated with Patterson Companies, donated $35,000 to Pancare Health.



The foundation is 100% funded by their employees. Pancare Health will use the money to improve their outbound health care, with hopes of using the funds to purchase another bus.



A regional manager for Patterson says he visited Panama City a few months ago and could not believe the devastation.



“I was actually embarrassed that I didn’t know that this had happened here. You know we all get involved in our own, our own life and then to see the devastation, that down town was flattened and that these folks were working out of tents to provide healthcare. And I got on the phone and said we need to figure out a way to do this,” said Rick Heysquierdo, Regional Manager for Patterson Companies.



The Patterson Foundation gives away more than $1.5 million a year to qualified dental and veterinary health services.