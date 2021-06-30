Foul play ruled out in death investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department has confirmed that foul play did not cause the death of a Panama City man.

Detectives were called to the area of E. 6th Street and Massalina Ave. Sunday. Once at the scene, detectives found the body of Donald Eugene Barnhart, 55, of Panama City.

While the investigation was ongoing this week Barnhart’s death became the subject of social media speculation.

However, detectives did not discover any initial signs of foul play, but due to the circumstances, the 14th Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office was requested to respond, they wrote in a news release. The Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted their initial investigation and also concluded there are no signs of foul play or criminal activity, police said.

The investigation has not yet officially concluded.