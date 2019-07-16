Fort Walton Beach Police investigate report of attempted kidnapping

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping.

Police say they received a call from a woman Monday who said she was walking the trail in Ferry Park when she noticed a gray painter’s-style van. The victim told police she noticed the same van at the end of the trail with its rear doors open.

The victim told police two males, one black and one white attempted to physically subdue her and place her in the back of the van. The victim got away with minor injuries and called police.

Police describe the black male as being approximately 38-45 years old, 6’0 tall and was wearing a beanie, sunglasses, white shirt, jeans and black boots. The white male is an unknown height but is described as being 38-45 years old with hazel eyes, a white beard and unknown clothing.

The van is described as a light gray painter’s style van with a tinted window on the side, two cargo-style doors in the back and trash and papers across the front dashboard.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information or see the van, you are asked to call Detective Sergeant Brandon Chapin or Detective Thomas Zbikowski at 850- 833-9546 or 911 for an emergency.